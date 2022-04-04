Advertisement

Small plane crash east of Falcon Sunday evening sends two adults, one child to hospital

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small plane crash sent three people to the hospital, including two adults and one child.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small plane crash near a runway at the Meadow Lake Airport (12850 East Highway 24) just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a small plane with heavy damage resting in a field adjacent to a runway.  The plane reportedly also collided with a hangar as it crashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, inside the plane were two adults and one child.  The Falcon Fire Department had to extricate two of the passengers. 

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries; the status of the other two are unknown.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Deputies and police placed a neighborhood under a shelter in place while they responded to a...
Lockout for D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary
More gusty wind and fire danger
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Crash involving a motorcycle 4/5/22.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening under investigation