Small plane crash east of Falcon Sunday evening sends two adults, one child to hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small plane crash sent three people to the hospital, including two adults and one child.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small plane crash near a runway at the Meadow Lake Airport (12850 East Highway 24) just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a small plane with heavy damage resting in a field adjacent to a runway. The plane reportedly also collided with a hangar as it crashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, inside the plane were two adults and one child. The Falcon Fire Department had to extricate two of the passengers.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries; the status of the other two are unknown.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

