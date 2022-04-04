Advertisement

Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue

Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a major intersection in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the call came in at 12:38 p.m. at N. Union Boulevard and De Paul Street. The intersection is just south of Constitution Avenue.The Major Crash Team was being called to the scene and barricades were going up.

As of 3 p.m., both directions of N. Union Boulevard were still closed as the investigation continued. An officer on scene told 11 News a truck travelling in the wrong direction on Union hit two other vehicles. The driver of the truck has life-threatening injuries. Everyone else involved had no injuries or minor injuries. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Last time this article was updated, speed was not considered a factor in the crash.

The purpose of this article is to provide an update to a crash impacting traffic on a major Colorado Springs roadway. Click here for a live traffic map. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

