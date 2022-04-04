Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Deputies and police placed a neighborhood under a shelter in place while they responded to a...
Lockout for D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary
Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
More gusty wind and fire danger
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case