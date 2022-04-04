Advertisement

Major crash in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday evening at Bijou and Academy

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was seriously injured following a crash at a major Colorado Springs intersection on Monday.

Police were called to N. Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street at about 2:30 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that a tan Mazda was north bound on Academy and was making a left turn to go west on Bijou,” part of a police blotter on the Colorado Springs website reads. “When the Mazda turned left a south bound red Volkswagen sedan struck the Mazda which then struck a blue car which was stopped at the eastbound light at Bijou and Academy. One of the drivers was transported from the scene with serious life- threatening injuries to a local hospital.”

Last time 11 News checked in with police at 5:15 p.m., part of Academy was still blocked as an investigation by the Major Crash Team continued. Investigators don’t believe speed was a factor.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to inform the public with the latest details connected to a major crash impacting traffic on a busy Colorado Springs roadway. Click here for a live look at the KKTV Traffic Map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West....
Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews in Boulder respond to a new fire on Wednesday south of the NCAR burn area
RTD bus in a sinkhole.
RTD bus in Colorado gets stuck in a growing sinkhole
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
Child Abuse Help
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril