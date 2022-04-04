Major crash in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday evening at Bijou and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was seriously injured following a crash at a major Colorado Springs intersection on Monday.

Police were called to N. Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street at about 2:30 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that a tan Mazda was north bound on Academy and was making a left turn to go west on Bijou,” part of a police blotter on the Colorado Springs website reads. “When the Mazda turned left a south bound red Volkswagen sedan struck the Mazda which then struck a blue car which was stopped at the eastbound light at Bijou and Academy. One of the drivers was transported from the scene with serious life- threatening injuries to a local hospital.”

Last time 11 News checked in with police at 5:15 p.m., part of Academy was still blocked as an investigation by the Major Crash Team continued. Investigators don’t believe speed was a factor.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to inform the public with the latest details connected to a major crash impacting traffic on a busy Colorado Springs roadway. Click here for a live look at the KKTV Traffic Map.

