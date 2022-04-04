Advertisement

Major closures expected on I-25 gap

CDOT planning on major closures for gap project.
CDOT planning on major closures for gap project.(KKCO)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The south gap on I-25 will be undergoing major construction beginning on Monday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the work will take place between Monument and Castle Rock. Construction is expected to go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, Monday through Thursday.

This will involve closing several ramps each day. CDOT posted the following on their website:

On Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will require various ramp closures along I-25 to install emergency road closure gates:

  • Monday, April 4 – Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 172) – Use the Spruce Mountain Road on-ramp (exit 173) for access to northbound I-25
  • Tuesday, April 5 – Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 closed – Head north on I-25 and turn around using the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road interchange (exit 174) for access to southbound I-25
  • Wednesday, April 6 – Greenland Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 167) – Head south on I-25 and turn around using the County Line Road interchange (exit 163)
  • Thursday, April 7 – Greenland Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 closed – Head north on I-25 and turn around using the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange

There will also be daytime express lane closures starting Monday and going through Friday, as well as some overnight closures.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Deputies and police placed a neighborhood under a shelter in place while they responded to a...
Lockout for D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary
More gusty wind and fire danger
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Crash involving a motorcycle 4/5/22.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening under investigation