Major closures expected on I-25 gap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The south gap on I-25 will be undergoing major construction beginning on Monday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the work will take place between Monument and Castle Rock. Construction is expected to go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, Monday through Thursday.

This will involve closing several ramps each day. CDOT posted the following on their website:

On Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will require various ramp closures along I-25 to install emergency road closure gates:

Monday, April 4 – Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 172) – Use the Spruce Mountain Road on-ramp (exit 173) for access to northbound I-25

Tuesday, April 5 – Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 closed – Head north on I-25 and turn around using the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road interchange (exit 174) for access to southbound I-25

Wednesday, April 6 – Greenland Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 167) – Head south on I-25 and turn around using the County Line Road interchange (exit 163)

Thursday, April 7 – Greenland Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 closed – Head north on I-25 and turn around using the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange

There will also be daytime express lane closures starting Monday and going through Friday, as well as some overnight closures.

