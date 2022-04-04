Kyle Freeland named Rockies Opening Day starter

DENVER (KKTV) - In a surprise move, Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland will start on the mound for the Colorado Rockies to open the 2022 MLB season.

“I was pretty shocked actually,” Freeland said Saturday. “I did not expect to get that news when Buddy told me. I’m happy. This will be my second opening day start. Excited to take it on and get the season rolling. Memories from the first one were pretty good. It was also against [Los Angeles]. Got the win, started the season off right and it was a great time.”

It’s Freeland’s first Opening Day start at Coors Field since 2017, when the Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. Many expected German Marquez, the Rockies ace last season and All-Star, to take the mound. Marquez had started the last two Opening Days for Colorado, but Black chose to go in a different direction.

Freeland finished the 2021 season with a 7-8 record, holding a 4.33 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 20 home runs allowed. Freeland was the Rockies first round pick in the 2014 amateur draft and one of longest-tenured pitchers in the Rockies starting lineup.

The Rockies open the 2022 season against the Dodgers at Coors Field Friday at 2:10pm.

