Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:17 PM MDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games.

Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.

4/3/2022 5:34:09 PM (GMT -6:00)

