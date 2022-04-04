Advertisement

Gas prices fall for second straight week

FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average gas price is $4.17 per gallon, according to data compiled from more than 11 million price reports across the country.

A week ago, the average gas price was $4.23 per gallon.

Though prices have fallen this week, the national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said the fall in prices this week was a result of two factors.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” Haan said in a news release. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Deputies and police placed a neighborhood under a shelter in place while they responded to a...
Lockout for D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary
Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
More gusty wind and fire danger
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case