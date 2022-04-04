Advertisement

Colorado lawmakers working to make essential items, like period products and diapers, more affordable

The Colorado State Capitol building
The Colorado State Capitol building(Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:37 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado lawmakers are working to make essential items, like period products and diapers, more affordable.

11 News spoke with representatives of the HB22-1055, which would create a tax exemption for all state sales and use taxes on period products and diapers. If passed, these products would join other tax exempt essentials like food and medicine.

“Now more than ever with inflation, people’s pocketbooks are stretched pretty thin. Anything that we can do to help address that, especially for essential items such as these, then we want to help Coloradans as much as we can,” said Representative Susan Lontine (D-Denver).

If passed, this bill would go into effect likely early 2023.

“Women across the country are realizing that we’re paying for things that are absolutely necessary for us, especially to be able to function in today’s society. On the issue of diapers, we have a senior population who need them. For young families, their children in daycare, you are required to provide disposable diapers for your children in daycare,” said Lontine.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

