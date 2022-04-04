Advertisement

14-year-old prepares for college graduation and medical school

By Amanda Alvarado and Christian Piekos
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Most 14-year-olds are making the transition into high school, but Isak Schmidley is preparing for his college graduation.

Isak tells KSLA that he will soon be graduating with his associate’s degree in general science from Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, and he already has his sights set on the future.

After his graduation, he begin a medical labratory science program at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport.

Isak began taking college classes when he was 13.

“By the time I was in middle school, I was able to take high school level classes,” he said. “My teachers felt like I should take the ACT to see how far I would be from college readiness.”

He says everyone was “surprised” when he received his scores that determined he was ready to take some college classes.

Isak wants to pursue a career in the medical field.

“I think it can be hard to see into the future, but I am taking it one step at a time,” Isak said. “I think the idea of gaining knowledge just really helps me and pushes me forward.”

Starting college can be a nerve-wracking experience, but Isak says the experience has actually helped him grow and mature in ways not found in textbooks.

“I’ve learned a lot of life lessons and the importance of time management; things people learn in college,” he said. “I think a lot of my classmates were really supportive of me and I think that helped make me feel more comfortable.”

Most importantly, Isak shares some advice for anyone getting ready to take that momentous step into college.

“Focus more on learning the subject instead of just trying to get a grade,” he said. “If you learn well, the grade will come naturally.”

Isak says his next big test is learning how to drive.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Deputies and police placed a neighborhood under a shelter in place while they responded to a...
Lockout for D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary
Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
More gusty wind and fire danger
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case