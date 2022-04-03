2 brothers shot in El Paso County, suspect in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two victims in a shooting in El Paso County on Sunday have been identified as brothers.

This comes from court documents obtained by 11 News.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Elroy Uchner was arrested in his home after the incident, which had two neighborhoods in a shelter-in-place order. Uchner is facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Prohibited Use of Weapons, and other traffic related charges.

According to the papers, the brothers were shot in front of their house. One of the victims told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that he and his brother were working on their car in front of their house on Saturday evening. He said they both saw a driver in a blue truck speeding up and down their road, doing burnouts and doughnuts in the street.

They also said the truck almost hit one brother on Sunday morning, where he confronted the driver, who was identified as Uchner.

The papers say Uchner sped away, hitting a vehicle in the process. He returned shortly after with what was described as a long rifle and shot both brothers in the legs.

They were taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office said they are expected to survive.

The court papers confirm this happened at Metropolitan and Kipling street on Sunday morning. Uchner was found after a two-hour long search.

The shooting is not connected with the two shootings in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“[Deputies] began an investigation; a suspect description was formed pretty quickly. Made about an hour and a half later, we began receiving information that a suspect matching that description, reported to be carrying an assault rifle, was in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County, which for those who are unaware, is outside Fort Carson kind of along B Street.”

SWAT and El Paso County deputies swarmed the neighborhood just before 7 a.m., and residents were put on a shelter-in-place order.

EPSO in the area of 1026 Maxwell St. (Security) searching for a shooting suspect. Secure your home / stay away from the doors & windows. All to include media for safety concerns stay away from the area. Once it’s safe we will provide media staging info. We will update soon. pic.twitter.com/AQcf6UnUC5 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022

SWAT and a K-9 team began a yard-to-yard search, and drones were activated overhead.

EPSO Tactical Support Group is in the neighborhood of the 1020 block of Maxwell Street, (Stratmoor Valley neighborhood) they may be in backyards providing safety messaging or conducting operations. If you have any concerns please contact our dispatch at 719-390-5555. https://t.co/z42ddTXrVC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022

At 9:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced the threat was over lifted the shelter-in-place order.

The shelter-in-place public safety request for citizens in the Stratmoor Valley area has been lifted. There is no longer a public safety threat. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/poPF4c40r1 pic.twitter.com/6lzGZBzNJO — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022

There was briefly concern that the suspect had made it over to the Walmart across I-25 at Venetucci and South Academy. Around the same time the sheriff’s office announced the situation was over in Stratmoor Valley, a SWAT team was seen detaining a man with a rifle.

Garrett clarified that after talking to the man, law enforcement determined he was uninvolved in the earlier shooting and was just a person “exercising his constitutional right” to carry a firearm. The man was released.

