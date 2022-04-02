Arrests made in several robberies, stolen items across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are facing charges in relation to several burglaries and thefts from multiple financial institutions in Colorado Springs at the beginning of 2022. Investigators were able to determine there were three different crews committing the offenses and were able to identify multiple suspects.

Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives recently arrested a man named James Winstead for his involvement in multiple ATM cases. Detectives also connected Winstead to the theft of a $10,000 hot tub from a local business on January 26, 2022.

While conducting surveillance and follow up, detectives were able to locate the stolen hot tub at a residential address in Colorado Springs. Officers seized the hot tub and contacted the business.

In March 2022, officers say Winstead was directly involved with the theft. Winstead was arrested and charged while he was already at the El Paso County CJC.

On Thursday, Parole and SUI Detectives also arrested Roger Sanborn for the thefts. Officers say additional arrests are forthcoming.

Both men were booked into the CJC.

