April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month: “It comes down to trust and openness”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is both Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The State Health Department says 1 in 3 Coloradans experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, 80 percent take place before the age of 25.

For the next few weeks, you’ll likely see new patches on Colorado Springs Police cruisers, raising awareness about sexual assault cases. They hope this will encourage victims to come forward and show they’re not alone.

11 News spoke with an expert who says talking about these things--even though it can be hard--is key.

“I think that victims experience a lot of shame for what they’ve gone through, obviously no fault of their own,” Maureen Basenberg said. “And so when we, as a community, further that shame by not being open about being ready and able to help... we’re not being an ally to them. Right? So, this is where the focus of these months helps it feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Basenberg is the Executive Director Of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center here in Colorado Springs. Safe Passage mission is to give abused children a voice and enables the healing process by acting as the single source of contact for medical, investigative, and legal services. Basenberg says getting help is the first step to healing.

“Getting support, feeling heard, linking to mental health services that are specialized to what a victim has been through is really the best way to become your whole self again.”

The statistics are staggering. Baseberg told 11 News 1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls experience some form of sexual assault before they are 18. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, last year there were 590 reports of sexual assault here in the city alone.

“We need to unite together to make them feel relieved, supported, and try to have successful prosecution as we do find individuals accountable for these acts,” Sgt. Scott Schneider of CSPD said.

Experts are also concerned about the cases that aren’t reported. That’s why they encourage all of us to watch for signs, like social withdrawal, sleeping or eating problems, or even stomach or other issues can be a warning.

“Just kind of out of the blue with no real medical explanation. So, sometimes it comes out in a somatic way--headaches, things like that,” Basenberg explained. “Because they’re kind of redirecting that fear and that pain and trying to hold it in. Which of course, it can’t be held in. They need help.”

Basenburg says letting people know there are resources available is crucial, and being there for them is important too.

“Helping someone know that they would not be judged, you are there to receive them as they are. Being a friend, being an ally and helping to connect them if they do need further resources. The mental health impact of being a victim of these types of crimes is significant, and being that listening ear without blame can go a really long way.”

There are resources for those who need help.

Colorado Springs:

Tessa (24/7): 719-633-3819

Safe Passage: 719-636-2460

Pueblo:

YWCA of Pueblo Domestic Violence Services: 719-545-8195

Colorado:

CO4KIDS: 1-844-264-5437

National:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

Love is Respect: 1-866-331-9474

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.