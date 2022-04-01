Veterans already signing up for housing at new, southern Colorado veteran complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Veterans are already signing up for housing at a new, southern Colorado veteran complex.

11 News spoke with the creators of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, a 15-acre community that will include 240 ADA-accessible, green multi-family apartments, 15 business offices, mental health services, physical therapy, hiking trails and more.

So far, about one-third, or 92 people, have been put on the wait list for an apartment.

“I’ve been getting calls from all over the United States and I didn’t expect this, that the veterans would be willing to move basically anywhere to be with other veterans,” said Kim Kuhle of Veterans Victory.

In late March, several veterans visited the property to see “the place where our nation’s heroes can live, work and play.”

“It does take a village to take care of our veterans who have sacrificed a lot and need to go through this transition and try to figure out what they’re going to do next,” said Kuhle.

The complex will be located at 0 Bradley Road & South Powers, Colorado Springs, CO 80911, just south of the Amazon facility and Colorado Springs Airport. Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by texting Kim Kuhle at 402-639-8855.

