Top 10 ‘Safest Cities’ in Colorado for 2022, according to new study by SafeWise

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - They say crime doesn’t have an address, but one new study is using statistics to rank the “Safest Cities” in Colorado.

SafeWise released the report to the public on Friday. SafeWise used FBI crime stats to rank cities in each state and across the country, also including demographic information. The rankings reflect cities with low crime rates.

According to the study, these are the top 10 “safest cities” in Colorado for 2022:

1. Brush
2. Frederick
3. Milliken
4. Severance
5. Gypsum
6. Dacono
7. Eagle
8. Cherry Hills Village
9. Lamar
10. Firestone

Castle Rock ranked #12 and Woodland Park ranked #19. Click here for the full list and more information on the methodology.

