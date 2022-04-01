Teal patches displayed on Colorado Springs Police cars for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Throughout April, you’ll start to see teal patches on police cars around Colorado Springs. They are for Sexual Assault Awareness month.

CSPD says they experience a high amount of sex assault crimes and believe there’s probably an even higher amount that go unreported. In 2019 and 2020 there were 468 sexual assault cases reported. In 2021 that number jumped to 590 cases reported.

According to the Colorado Department of Health, one in three Coloradans experience some form of sexual violence. 80 percent take place prior to the age of 25.

Officers want people to know that help is out there. CSPD has an adult sex assault unit. They also have a victim advocate unit. It’s a group of civilian employees that help support victims from the start of their report all the way through to the court process.

Police say sexual assault is a topic that needs to be talked about more. They hope that the patches help start that conversation.

“Bringing this awareness helps our community know that there are folks around them affected by this and we need to unite together to make them feel relieved, supported and try to have successful prosecution as we do find individuals accountable for these acts,” said Sgt. Scott Schneider with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

There are also local organizations that help survivors of sexual assault. TESSA has a hotline that is staffed 24/7 if you are a victim of domestic violence, that number is 719-633-3819.

