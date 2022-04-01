Pueblo Library District partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to mail free books to Pueblo County children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo City-County Library District is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Each month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Libary mails free books to children between the age of birth and 5-years-old in Pueblo County.

”I am very pleased the Pueblo City-County Library has been selected to partner locally with the Imagination Library. The program will help increase our community’s childhood literacy rates, foster young people’s love for books, and promote reading among our very youngest children,” Jon Walker, PCCLD executive director said.

Rawlings Library Director Amy Nelson added, “I am honored by this opportunity to inspire a love of reading among children in our community and to support Dolly Parton’s beautiful dream that every child should have access to books. This program will prepare children for success as they develop critical literacy skills and learn that they can do, dream and be anything through the positive messages in the diverse books provided by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library!”

Books are mailed directly to the kids home at no cost to the family and the book are theirs to keep. Each book is reportedly personalized with the child’s name.

Enrollment in the program continues until the child’s fifth birthday. Parents can enroll their kids in the program by clicking here.

Click here for more information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and here for more information on PCCLD.

