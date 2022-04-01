Pueblo business hit by drunk driver

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The Epic Entertainment Family Fun Center on South Pueblo Blvd is supposed to be a place for families to have fun.

“This is a community place. We want families to come and have fun. We want them to make what I call “epic memories” that’s what I like to say that’s my tagline.” Says co-owner Tracy Kite.

She owns the business with her son. Early this morning the center was struck by a drunk driver.

The center offers mini-golf, battling cages, and a laser tag maze. That maze was heavily damaged in the accident. Kite showed me several beer bottles at the scene.

“There could have been kids playing very easily. The tower that a lot of them like to stand on could have had up to 10 kids on it if it had happened in the daytime. You can see from the skid marks they were not going slow.”

Those skid marks show the drivers path from the North-bound lane across the South-bound lane through a fence and a wooden barrier into the laser tag area.

This is the second time in one month that a car has struck the business.

“I think reducing the speed limit might help, but it’s not just speed it’s alcohol. In this incident it was obvious. They left behind a beer bottle and a couple of broken ones.”

Pueblo Police are investigating the case but so far no arrests have been made.

The owners dropped their insurance during the Covid pandemic to save money. Now, they could be left to pay for the damage themselves. They have set up a fundraiser to help rebuild the laser tag area.

