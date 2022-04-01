Advertisement

Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs

A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.(NBC12)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - A physician in Texas was recently convicted for wrongly prescribing more than $1 million worth of opioid hydrocodone pills.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 52-year-old James Pierre, a Houston doctor, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at a West Parker Medical Clinic, a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.

Trial evidence showed Pierre and his physician assistant issued hundreds of unlawful prescriptions for hydrocodone and carisoprodol, a combination of controlled substances known as the “Las Vegas Cocktail,” to hundreds of individuals posing as patients each week.

According to the Justice Department, “runners” brought numerous people to pose as patients at the clinic and paid about $220 to $500 per visit in exchange for the prescriptions.

Throughout the scheme, West Parker made about $1.75 million from prescriptions, and over $300,000 went to Pierre, according to investigators.

The Department of Justice reports Pierre was convicted of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and seven counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances.

The 52-year-old is currently scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 and faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Officials said that one co-conspirator has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances unlawfully.

DEA Houston investigated the case, according to the Department of Justice.

