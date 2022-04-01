Gas prices near $4 in Colorado, as national averages decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Average for gas prices continues to decline as the U.S. plans to release oil barrels every day for the next six months.

According to AAA, the national average for gas on Friday was around $4.21 and $3.98 in Colorado. In Colorado Springs, the average is reportedly around $3.94. AAA tells 11 News the tapping of these oil reserves will not impact Colorado gas prices too much, but will help steady the market.

“The way to think about this news is this will stabilize prices, it’ll prevent them from skyrocketing but it doesn’t adjust the fundamentals of the market,” says Skyler McKinley from AAA. “So the fundamentals mean that we still have expensive gas ahead of us, we’re probably going to see increase in the price of gas but in the near term we’re going to see some decreases because of this news.”

For county averages in Colorado, click here.

