COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 1, and only April 1, Colorado State Patrol says you are allowed to break one law.

We don’t want to spoil anything for you, so you will just have to watch the video below to see what that day is...

We tell you which law you're allowed to break today and TODAY ONLY! (PS: Check your calendar) pic.twitter.com/PKYFSWq1h3 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 1, 2022

On a completely different and unrelated note: Happy April Fool’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.