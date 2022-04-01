Advertisement

Crash closed part of S. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs on Friday

Crash on N. Nevada Avenue 4/1/22.
Crash on N. Nevada Avenue 4/1/22.(Jeff Heizer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed Friday afternoon after a crash.

The crash was reported to police at about 12:23 p.m. near S. Nevada Ave. and Brookside street near I-25. As of 12:45 p.m., northbound S. Nevada Avenue was closed for the investigation. Last time 11 News checked in with police, there was no update on possible injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash causing delays on a major roadway. Click here for a live traffic map.

