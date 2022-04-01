Convicted felon allegedly in possession of meth, a stolen car from Colorado Springs and a Panzer Arms AR 12 shotgun arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, meth and a shotgun.

Pueblo Police are reporting they located a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, had shotgun shells and brass knuckles in one of his pockets. Police also found a Panzer Arms AR12 semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack. Later in the investigation, police found Douglas had “suspected” meth on him.

Douglas was already a convicted felon for drug charges as he now faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, restraining order violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.