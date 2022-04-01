3 bikes worth more than $80,000 stolen as police in Colorado ask public for help

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Three bicycles, worth more than $80,000, were stolen in Colorado earlier this week.

Boulder Police are asking the public for help with tracking down the stolen items. The crime happened sometimes between Wednesday night and Thursday morning at a business in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place. The area is near Pearl Parkway and Foothills Parkway. Click here for additional details on each of the bikes, including pictures.

Police explained the bikes were heavily modified and there was a “unique bike prototype technology” on two of the bikes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 and reference case 22-2926

