Suspect died in crash following chase in Colorado, trooper injured after CSP vehicle rolls

AULT, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a chase that started in Wyoming and ended in a crash in Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol shared some details on the incident that started Thursday afternoon. According to CSP, Wyoming Highway Patrol started the chase on Highway 85, traveling south into Colorado. The suspect was wanted for a parole violation in Minnesota. The chase ended in the Ault area in northern Colorado.

“A Colorado State Patrol trooper successfully deployed stop sticks as did an Ault Police Department officer.,” part of a news release from Colorado State Patrol reads. “The suspect vehicle continued south and swerved into another Colorado State Patrol vehicle causing the State Patrol vehicle to roll and become disabled. The suspect vehicle also became disabled and the pursuit came to an end.”

According to CSP, the trooper involved in the crash had minor injuries. The suspect vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, eventually dying from injuries sustained in the crash. CSP believes the suspect was not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect was not publicly identified, but as more information becomes available updates will be made to this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.