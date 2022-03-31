Pueblo Police crack down on unregistered vehicles

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today the Pueblo Police Department announced that it will be designating officers to enforce vehicle registration laws.

The department calls unregistered vehicles a “chronic problem” in the community and hopes to curb the problem in the coming months.

Sgt. Frank Ortega tells me that unregistered vehicles are often used in criminal activity. He added that some people will continually schedule and re-schedule appointments without ever actually getting a licence plate to avoid the high fees.

The department says they will ticket both drivers and parked cars on public roadways, and if they find that a car is uninsured and unregistered it will be towed.

Ortega says that even if someone has an appointment scheduled they will still be ticketed.

“We will ticket regardless of if you have an appointment or not. That’s an affirmative defense. That’s something you can raise in court saying “I had an appointment when I received this ticket.” It is up to the judge to decide what they want to do.”

He told me that it is much easier to register your vehicle now than it has been for the last two years. He encourages anyone who has not registered their vehicle to do so at the county courthouse, online, or at one of the kiosks around the city.

