UPDATE: Man reported missing was found and is safe

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: Davis was found and is safe, according to the CBI.

PREVIOUS:

Denver police need your help finding a missing man.

Bennie Davis, 86, was last seen early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of South Alton Court. The area is northeast of Hampden Avenue and Syracuse Way. Davis suffers from cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his well-being.

Davis is a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He could be in a white 2000 Lexus GS3 with Colorado plate BDMD.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 right away.

