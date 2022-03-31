Colorado parents charged with child abuse after their 1-year-old girl died after ingesting fentanyl, according to DA

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The parents of a 1-year-old girl are facing child abuse charges after their daughter died as a result of ingesting fentanyl, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, the district attorney’s office shared some details on the case with the public just before the parents made their first appearance. According to a news release, the Adams County Coroner determined the child died as a result of ingesting fentanyl on Jan. 2. The deceased child’s blood post-mortem contained 10 times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an intolerant adult user.

The parents, 31-year-old Alonzo Montoya and 30-year-old Nicole Casias, are suspected of child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance. The DA’s Office adds the parents are suspected of taking part in illegal drug activity with their child present in the home before and after her death.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.