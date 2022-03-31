Colorado judge dismisses case against 96-year-old accused of shooting assisted living employee

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge has thrown out the case against a nonagenarian accused of killing an assisted living employee.

Okey Payne allegedly shot maintenance worker Ricardo Medina-Rojas at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette in February 2021 during a dispute over money. According to police at the time, Payne believed employees at the facility were stealing from him and confronted Medina-Rojas over money missing from his wallet. He then allegedly shot the victim and was seen waving a handgun at two people who had rushed over to help Medina-Rojas.

Along with purportedly stealing from him, investigators said Payne also believed employees were drugging him.

Following months of treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo and multiple delays in the case due to competency issues, the prosecution agreed Wednesday to the defense’s request that the case be tossed out. Doctors have concluded Payne’s condition is unlikely to improve enough for him to stand trial, citing his delusions, refusal to participate in testing, and, significantly, his age. Payne was 95 at the time of the shooting and is now 96.

Payne will spend his remaining years in the state hospital.

