Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:58 AM MDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Gray News) – The University of Michigan’s football teamed announced on Twitter that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named an honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

The scrimmage is one of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules and is free for all fans, according to the university.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they fell short to the Ravens by three points. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was coaching the 49ers from 2011-2014.

The quarterback is hoping to play in the NFL again and most recently spoke with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

While Carroll believes Kaepernick deserves a second chance, he cautioned it may not be with the Seahawks, according to the Associated Press.

