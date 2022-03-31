CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado deputy runs into burning RV to save dogs

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: Some may find the above video hard to watch. It shows a Colorado deputy performing life-saving measures on an animal that was inside a burning trailer and includes vulgar language. One of the animals taken from the trailer did pass away.

A Colorado deputy is being hailed a hero after risking his life to save dogs inside of a burning RV. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a trailer fire Tuesday night. Arapahoe County is southeast of Denver. Alongside Sable Altura Fire Rescue, Deputy Zach Newell and Deputy Nicholas Collins worked to get multiple dogs out of the trailer. In the video, you can see one of the deputies pull a dog that was hanging out of a window. Another one of the deputies tried entering the trailer, but the smoke was too heavy. He ran to his car to grab a gas mask and then entered the trailer. You can see him pass one dog that appears to be lifeless to his partner from inside the trailer. The deputy goes back into the trailer and another dog is heard whining as it runs out.

Two of the dogs were put on the ground near the trailer, neither one appeared to be breathing. The deputy eventually throws his gas mask off and starts performing a move similar to CPR on one of the dogs. According to Ginger Delgado, the Public Information Officer with the sheriff’s office, that dog did survive. Delgado explained to 11 News there were a total of six dogs. The other dog that was placed outside of the trailer on the ground did not survive and another dog never made it out of the trailer. Thanks to the work of both deputies and firefighters, the lives of four dogs were saved.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday night after it started near an electrical outlet.

