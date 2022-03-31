Advertisement

Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’

President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people, including a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11 and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.(CNN, POOL)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:12 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” in statehouses across the country.

Biden’s actions come as Republican leaders have advanced measures targeting transgender people as part of a broader push to stoke culture wars heading into a critical election season. The Democratic president has said such legislation is “wrong.”

The administration announced new measures Thursday aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people, including through the use of a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications, beginning on April 11, and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.

It is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.

Visitors to the White House complex soon will also be able to choose an “X” gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks.

At airports, changes will be made to screening scanners along with the introduction of the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration agents will receive new instructions on how to make screening procedures less invasive and will work with airlines to promote acceptance of the “X” gender marker.

“Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity,” Biden wrote in a proclamation marking the day. “In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in states were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong.”

Biden planned to release a video message to transgender Americans on Thursday.

The administration’s actions follow recent steps at the state level to limit activity by transgender people. At least 10 states have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection, has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to probe reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom.(CNN, WFTS, WESH, Will Larkins, Equality Florida, The Trevor Project)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for reelection and considering a 2024 presidential bid, on Monday signed into law a measure, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. Republicans and advocates of the law argue that discussion of these topics should be between parents and their children.

At the White House, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show, will meet with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Emhoff and Admiral Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, separately will host a conversation with transgender kids and their parents. Levine is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

In Florida, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with LGBTQ+ students.

HHS, the White House said, will also be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

