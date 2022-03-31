$130 million investment to bring high-speed internet to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ultra high-speed internet is coming to all of Colorado Springs!

Metronet is announcing a $130 million investment in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, which will elevate the city among the country’s so-called internet elite. From the news release:

“Metronet today announced that businesses and residents throughout the City of Colorado Springs will soon have access to Metronet’s ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet. Through Metronet’s $130 million investment, Colorado Springs will mark the first community in Colorado that will have access to Metronet’s future-proof infrastructure. Metronet’s construction in Colorado Springs is expected to begin in the coming weeks with the first customers connected later this year. Once complete, Colorado Springs will join the country’s internet elite as a Gigabit City.”

Watch the announcement at the top of this page.

