Advertisement

WATCH: President Biden announces launch of new website for latest information on COVID-19 status across the country

WATCH: President Biden provides update on COVID-19 across the country
By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington DC (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the status of COVID-19 across the U.S.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

The president announced the launch of COVID.Gov, a new website for people to get the latest information regarding the status of COVID-19 across the country. The website will also include information on testing and vaccination locations, as well as where you can get free masks.

President Biden also received his second booster dose after he was done speaking. The FDA and CDC recommended a second booster on Tuesday for anyone age 50 and older.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Windtree Apartments 3/30/2022
12 people out of their homes after apartment fire in northeast Colorado Springs
Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive after spending 2 nights on Pikes Peak
Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias.
Colorado parents charged with child abuse after their 1-year-old girl died after ingesting fentanyl, according to DA
Chase graphic.
Suspect died in crash following chase in Colorado, trooper injured after CSP vehicle rolls
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting a Colorado Springs police officer

Latest News

Report: Marshall Fire victims file lawsuit against Xcel Energy
Example of a high-end bike stolen in Boulder on 3/30 or 3/31.
3 bikes worth more than $80,000 stolen as police in Colorado ask public for help
Chase graphic.
Suspect died in crash following chase in Colorado, trooper injured after CSP vehicle rolls
Few Disturbances Ahead
Cooler, Some Rain Friday
Few Disturbances Ahead
Few Disturbances Ahead