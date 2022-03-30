WATCH: President Biden announces launch of new website for latest information on COVID-19 status across the country

Washington DC (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the status of COVID-19 across the U.S.

The president announced the launch of COVID.Gov, a new website for people to get the latest information regarding the status of COVID-19 across the country. The website will also include information on testing and vaccination locations, as well as where you can get free masks.

President Biden also received his second booster dose after he was done speaking. The FDA and CDC recommended a second booster on Tuesday for anyone age 50 and older.

