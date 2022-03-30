WANTED: Man suspected of stealing gas out of parked cars south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help with identifying a man suspected of stealing gas from parked cars in the Security-Widefield area.

The crime was caught on camera March 24 just before 2 in the morning at a business called “A Good Mechanic” located at 1 Widefield Blvd. A photo of the suspect, described by investigators as a “heavy-set” white man with long brown hair, can be viewed at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was missing its front bumper. At the time of the crime, there was no license plate on the suspect’s vehicle and the front hood appeared to have sun damage.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect you’re asked to call 719-520-7777.

