Springs soldier accused in child sexual exploitation case

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty soldier is accused of distributing illicit material involving children.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) launched an investigation last summer after it was alerted of “child sexual abuse material” making the rounds via cloud storage software. As evidence was gathered, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division became involved and helped the task force identify the suspect.

Jay Crumb, 25, was arrested in Colorado Springs Tuesday following a search warrant execution in the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Drive. He now faces charges for sexual exploitation of a child.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released.

The ICAC task force is comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, as well a special agents with Homeland Security.

