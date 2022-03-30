Springs man accused in internet child sex crimes sting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs man is facing charges after allegedly preying on who he thought was an underage girl.

Investigators say the suspect started a sexually explicit conversation with the girl online -- only it was actually an undercover detective from Rainbow City, Arkansas.

With the help of law enforcement in Colorado Springs, Rainbow City police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Thomas Miller. On March 25, detectives with the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Miller following a search warrant execution in the 200 block of South Murray Boulevard.

Miller faces charges of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. He will be extradited to Rainbow City.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.