Child reported missing from the Canon City area located

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Xavian was located and is back home.

PREVIOUS:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public for help with locating a missing 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m. the sheriff’s office posted a photo of 12-year-old Xavian Shewmaker that can be viewed at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office believes the boy is a runaway.

Xavian was last seen in the area of York Avenue and Washington Street north of Canon City. If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to call 719-2796-5555 and press option 8.

****Xavian has been located, and is home safe**** ***Runaway*** Please help us locate 12 yr old runaway, Xavian... Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.