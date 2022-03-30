Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) was able to successfully locate and save a hiker who spent two nights on Pikes Peak.

The rescue mission was launched Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. when EPCSAR was notified by the family of Michael Ransom that he failed to return from a hike that he started on Monday along Barr Trail. Barr Trail starts in Manitou Springs near the Incline and Cog Railway and ends at the Pikes Peak summit. The trail is 12.6 miles long. EPCSAR believes Ransom was at or above treeline Tuesday night.

Barr Camp, which sits about 6 miles into the hike, confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that Ransom stopped there Monday afternoon.

“He talked to Neal, a longtime caretaker, who advised him on a camping location. All seemed well at that time. He raised no concerns and seemed well-prepared,” the post read in part.

EPCSAR had a crew out Tuesday evening and sent a larger team up Wednesday morning. The team was able to locate Michael in the middle of the day on Wednesday.

“It takes a whole team,” Teresa Taylor with the El Paso County Search and Rescue team explained. “A whole community has been behind this, and the community support was fantastic as well.”

Taylor explained Michael had planned to stay the night on Monday, but the weather turned on him and he became stranded. Some parts of the mountain had 6-to-12-inch snow in different areas.

“Pikes Peak is a big mountain, and it can be a needle in a haystack,” said Taylor. “Especially when we’re not having any GPS coordinates so there is no communication.”

On Wednesday, the rescue team used daylight to their advantage, and they were able to locate Michael simply by calling out to him.

“Whenever we got somebody that’s overdue and they are out there at night in these conditions it becomes critical,” Taylor said as Michael was being brought off the trail. “The fortunate thing with this young man is that he was prepared, he did have a plan and he did have some really good gear with him and that’s what’s kept him safe. And that’s why he is walking down the mountain at this point in time.”

According to EPCSAR, Michael should be OK. 11 News has been in touch with a family member and if they want to share more on the rescue, we will provide updates.

Our team has just made contact with a lost subject who had spent a couple nights on the peak. Everyone is in good... Posted by El Paso County Search and Rescue on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.