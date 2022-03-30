Pedestrian hit by semi on I-25 near Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was killed by an oncoming semi while walking on I-25 Tuesday night.

State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound when he saw a someone walking in the right lane, the same lane the semi was in. The driver tried to swerve out of the way but wasn’t able to in time. The pedestrian died at the scene shortly after the collision. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near mile marker 93 just south of Pueblo. The victim has only been identified as 52-year-old.

