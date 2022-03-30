Advertisement

Man suspected of robbing a 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home at gunpoint

Thomas Cosgrove
Thomas Cosgrove(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:50 AM MDT
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A little more than a week after an elderly woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in her home, authorities took a suspect into custody.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the 75-year-old woman was at her Pueblo West home on March 18 when the suspect entered her residence uninvited.

“The victim said the man was carrying a box of Ensure protein drinks and he offered her one and took the remainder to her kitchen,” part of the news release reads. “When he returned from the kitchen, the victim said he asked her for money and then pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse. The suspect took the woman’s purse and left the home. The woman was not injured.”

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 53-year-old Thomas Cosgrove and took him into custody Tuesday afternoon.

“I commend the detectives for their quick work in identifying and arresting this brazen individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Cosgrove was charged with robbery of an at-risk adult, first-degree burglary, menacing with a deadly weapon, and theft from an at-risk adult.

