Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting a Colorado Springs police officer

A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police are now searching for the suspect Jacob Sedillo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for shooting a police officer in Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened on June 4, 2021 in the parking lot of the AutoZone near N. Nevada Avenue and E. Fillmore Street. According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, an officer made contact with the two motorcyclists and learned one of them had an active felony warrant for his arrest. When the officer tried to keep the motorcyclist at the scene a struggle ensued. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get off the bike and pull a gun from his right hip, point it at the officer, then fired a shot. The man who fired a shot was identified as Jacob Sedillo.

The arrest documents say the officer retreated when Sedillo continued firing. Sedillo then reportedly got back on his bike and left the scene. The officer survived after suffering a fractured arm, gunshot wound to the right side of his body and a graze wound to his right shoulder. Prior to the shooting, Sedillo had three active felony arrest warrants; two for failure to comply with community corrections, a probation supervision organization, and one for aggravated vehicle theft.

