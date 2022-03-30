Advertisement

Last capsule containing moon sample from Apollo 17 mission opened 50 years later

ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21, 2022. Location: Building 31 - Lunar Lab. Photographer: Robert Markowitz(ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC | NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) — One of the last unopened Apollo-era moon samples collected nearly 50 years ago during Apollo 17 was opened, NASA said.

Sample 73001 was opened in a process which took place from March 21 to March 22 under the direction of lunar sample processors and curators in the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the agency said in a release.

Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt collected the sample during the Apollo 17 missions in 1972. They hammered thin, cylindrical sample-collection devices, or drive tubes, into a landslide deposit in the Moon’s Taurus-Littrow Valley.

ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21, 2022. Location: Building 31 - Lunar Lab. Photographer: Robert Markowitz(ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC | NASA)

The sample is the lower half of a double drive tube. The upper drive tube, sample 73002, was opened in 2019.

Before the sample was opened, images of the sample’s inside makeup were produced by X-ray scans taken by researchers at the University of Texas Austin.

The samples from the capsules are being studied by the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program, or ANGSA.

These samples won’t be the last brought back to Earth; NASA will be returning to the moon for more samples in the upcoming Artemis missions.

Sample 73001 was opened by NASA 50 years after it was collected.(NASA)

