“I just miss her:” Loved ones still searching for missing Colorado Springs woman after 14 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks 14 years since a young woman vanished in Colorado Springs.

Beckime Elshani, known as Becky to her loved ones, was last seen March 29th, 2008. More than a decade later, her family and friends have little to no answers.

Family and friends of Becky say these past 14 years without her have been understandably hard, and not only do they want closure, but they want people to remember who Becky was.

”I just, I miss her.”

Jenna Weber still thinks about her best friend she met in weightlifting class in high school.

“I think we both took weightlifting so that we could stare at the dudes, honestly, and we had a lot of fun doing it,” Weber said, laughing. “We just kind of bonded and clicked and attached right away. We just kind of got each other. We made each other laugh. I don’t think anyone has ever made me laugh as much as Becky did. She was more like a sister. She was part of my family--I felt like I was part of hers.”

Even after Weber moved the two kept in touch.

“She wrote me a letter on the last day I was there in Colorado before moving here to Georgia and I take it out every few years and read it,” Weber said, choking up. ”One line just like really stood out. ‘I’ll always remember the moments we had and I’ll always look back when I’m scared or just lost and think about what you would say.’”

Becky was just 22 when she went missing. Her family tells us she and her boyfriend at the time, Daniel Dereere, got into a fight shortly before she was last seen. Colorado Springs Police Officers then went to question Dereere at the couple’s apartment. Once Dereere saw police, he reportedly shot and killed himself. We spoke with one of Becky’s sisters in 2017.

“I feel in my heart she is gone. I like to know that she is out there on a beach somewhere. Not having her, and in the grief, kind of gives me that little glimpse of hope, but I know deep down she is gone,” Fatimé Elshani said.

With the person who her family thinks is responsible for her disappearance, gone--14 years later, the case has grown cold. But with stories of other cold cases being solved, her friend hopes someone out there remembers something from that day.

“I think there’s someone out there with a tidbit of info, whether they believe to be important or not, that could potentially lead to resolving this,” Weber said.

For now, all Weber has are her memories and that letter written years ago.

“She’s not a story, she’s a real person and experienced everything else that we do. And unfortunately, that was cut short for her,” Weber said. “But I do want people to remember the great things about her. Reading that is to what gave me the thought to even bring up, to let the public know that if you’re experiencing any type of violence to report it. And maybe that was Becky’s way of making sure that message came across.”

11 News checked in with the Colorado Springs Police Department to see if there was any new information on Becky’s case. A spokesperson told us there is no new information. But as always, if you know any piece of information, no matter how small, give them a call at (719) 444-7000.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a domestic violence situation, there are resources available.

TESSA has a hotline that is staffed 24/7. That number is 719-633-3819.

