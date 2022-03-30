Former Boy Scouts leader accused of sexually assaulting teen in Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - A former Boy Scouts leader is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a downtown Colorado Springs hotel late last year, according to recently obtained court documents.

Anthony Lee Fruzia, 49, was arrested after police alleged he sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy in a room at The Antlers hotel, an arrest warrant states.

The boy’s father allowed his son to stay with Fruzia the night of Dec. 30 because he “trusted” Fruzia, the document states. It also indicates the boy’s father and Fruzia have known each other throughout the years.

The arrest warrant states that the boy was sleeping on the couch in the room when Fruzia asked the boy come to bed with him. Fruzia sexually assaulted the boy that night, the document states.

After the assaults, Fruzia told the boy “his life would be ruined” if the boy “said anything,” the arrest warrant alleges.

According to the New York Daily News, Fruzia was named in a 2020 federal lawsuit that alleges he abused an 11-year-old boy when he was an assistant scout leader in Lake Dallas, Texas. The complaint also said Fruzia tried to prostitute the boy to other adults, the news outlet reported.

Click here to read more from 11 News partner The Gazette.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.