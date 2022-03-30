FDA authorizes extra COVID-19 booster shot; Colorado doctors weigh in on importance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People over the age of 50 can now receive an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for protection against the virus. The FDA authorized that extra booster shot on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday, the FDA only cleared a fourth dose of the vaccine to people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. Dr. Richard Vu from Matthews-Vu tells 11 News this would be the fifth dose for people who have very weak immune systems. The CDC released new information saying the risk of dying from COVID-19 is 21 times greater for those who are unvaccinated compared to those who have been vaccinated and boosted. The experts also say you are seven times less likely to be hospitalized.

Vu tells 11 News his biggest concerns are for children who are not vaccinated. He says they pose the greatest risk for transmitting the virus since they are the most social.

“They are still at high risk of developing severe disease, being hospitalized and die from COVID,” said Vu. “Some of those people who have not been vaccinated likely have been exposed to the virus and maybe have had infections that I don’t know about.”

Dr. Michelle Barron from UCHealth tells 11 News if you have not received any of the vaccine doses, you are putting yourself at risk of being put in the hospital or in worst cases, death. Barron tells 11 News the opportunity for boosting your immune system and getting much needed protection is only a shot away.

“Even if it’s your first shot, I think it’s important for you to come,” said Barron. “Whether it’s your first shot or your first booster or your next booster, time is still of the essence when it comes to protecting yourself .”

The FDA says you should wait at least four months after receiving a booster dose before getting this one.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.