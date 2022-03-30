Colorado deputies uses Narcan and CPR to save the life of a woman, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is being credited with saving the life of a woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was unresponsive on a bed at a home in the Security-Widefield on March 23. The home was in the 500 block of Security Boulevard, and investigators believe she overdosed after taking fentanyl. After responding, deputies moved her to the floor, she stopped breathing. Two doses of Narcan were used, but the woman was still struggling to breathe or not breathing at all. The deputies started administering CPR and after two minutes of chest compressions, the woman regained consciousness. She was taken to the hospital to receive more treatment.

“The sheriff’s office’s commitment to the ongoing training of our personnel in constitutional and competent law enforcement and jail operations is augmented by ensuring they are also well-rounded in a number of disciplines to include tactical medical care as was demonstrated during this incident,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome.”

11 News asked the sheriff’s office to identify the deputies involved; if they respond this article will be updated.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a problem with drugs, you can get help 24/7 by calling 1-800-662-4357.

