Advertisement

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif.(Source: Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:32 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time,” Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release.

Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future” and noted that Van Houten has a spotless prison disciplinary record.

“We’re not fighting (over) Leslie being a good person. She’s proven that through her actions for half a century,” he said.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared the couple’s blood on the walls.

The day before, other Manson followers, not including Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In his rejection letter, Newsom noted that Van Housen had undergone therapy, earned educational degrees and taken self-help classes in prison and had shown “increased maturity and rehabilitation.”

But Van Houten also has “gaps in insight” that continue to make her a danger to society, Newsom said.

Van Houten has had 21 parole hearings since 1982. Most parole boards denied her bid for freedom. But five panels have recommended her release since 2016, saying she had expressed remorse and was no longer a threat to public safety.

Newsom rejected a recommendation made last November.

He previously reversed parole recommendations in 2019 and 2020. In February, the California Supreme Court refused to hear Van Houten’s appeal of the 2020 rejection.

Previous Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Van Houten’s parole in 2016 and 2018.

Manson died in 2017 of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive after spending 2 nights on Pikes Peak
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting a Colorado Springs police officer
Suspect Jay Stump
Springs soldier accused in child sexual exploitation case
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
Deputies in Colorado helped rescue multiple dogs from a burning RV.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado deputy runs into burning RV to save dogs
FILE - An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan...
EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado deputy rescues dogs from a fire