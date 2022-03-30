Allergy season arrives in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s getting to be that time of year where you may start to have a runny nose and itchy eyes. If you are starting to feel some allergy symptoms, you are not alone. Allergists tell 11 News some trees in southern Colorado are already starting to pollinate.

Allergists say it’s too early to tell how this allergy season will go.

“We do pollen counting every day at least from the spring through the end of the fall and it’s shocking how variable those pollen levels can be,” said Allergist Dr. Luke Webb with Asthma and Allergy Associates.

His advice is for people to start taking their allergy medication now. Dr. Webb says staying consistent with your medication is the best way to control your allergies.

As the weather gets warmer and we spend more time outdoors Dr. Webb has this advice:

“If you’re working outside, trying to wear a pollen mask or glasses that protect your eyes. If you’re going to be mowing or working in the yard, coming in and changing your clothes and showering off.”

He also encourages his patients to use a saline nasal rinse, which can help remove allergens from the lining of the nose.

Dr. Webb says this March and early April look out for juniper trees and mountain cedar. As we head later into spring, ragweed and pollen trees are big contributors to allergies.

Also, he says allergies can get bad when wildfires start across our state or in surrounding states. He says the smoke affects the air quality.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.