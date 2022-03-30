$4.5 million granted to dozens of community health non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A grant foundation in southern Colorado wrapped up their largest grant cycle of the year, sending out $4.5 million to non-profits in El Paso and Teller counties.

The Colorado Springs Health Foundation is a non-profit itself within UCHealth. Their job is to assess community health needs and grant money where it’s needed most.

“Grants that help expand access to health care. Things like mental health, physical health, and substance abuse disorder treatment. It also covers suicide prevention; access to healthy, affordable food; and access to opportunities for physical activities,” said Cari Davis, CSHF executive director.

The top grant recipient was Food to Power’s Hillside Hub program, which received $350,000. The program is building a market and community center in the Hillside neighborhood on the city’s southeast side, which has been referred to as a food dessert by experts. The market will offer healthy, affordable groceries, along with education programs and more.

In addition to food insecurity solutions, Davis says mental health funding was one of the most common themes among all grant applications.

Early Childhood Learning Centers was another big recipient. The organization provides services for children and their families, largely from low income communities. It received $150,000 for behavioral health efforts to help their kiddos and their teachers.

“The effects of the pandemic disproportionately impacted low-income families ... So the children who are coming into our doors every day for the last two years, they’re experiencing all kids of additional stress at home,” said Liz Denson with Early Childhood Learning Centers.

The grant is not the first from CSHF, she added, and the repeat support has always been instrumental in her organization striving to meet community needs.

“Behavioral health support is one of those things that may be out of reach for a lot of families, may not be easily accessible, especially for a family of low income, and so being able to provide that as a service through their early education experience has been a great benefit to most of them.”

